Report: Democrat Insiders Believe Bernie Sanders Could Be The 2020 Presidential Nominee

A new report from Politico claims that some Democrat operatives and party insiders believe Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has a good shot at snagging the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, even though the Democratic socialist doesn’t do well polling against President Donald Trump in any battleground state.

The shocking report comes as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sanders’ top competition for the title of “progressive standard bearer” among the existing Democratic nominees, saw her popularity fall further in a series of polls released Christmas week, even after the Massachusetts senator’s full court-press in Iowa.

“For months, the Vermont senator was written off by Democratic Party insiders as a candidate with a committed but narrow base who was too far left to win the primary. Elizabeth Warren had skyrocketed in the polls and seemed to be leaving him behind in the race to be progressive voters’ standard-bearer in 2020,” the Washington, D.C.-based outlet reported. “But in the past few weeks, something has changed. In private conversations and on social media, Democratic officials, political operatives and pundits are reconsidering Sanders’ chances.”

Sanders is now leading Warren in polls in most early primary states, and stands a good chance of winning New Hampshire and Iowa — two states where he performed extremely well in 2016. He's also kept up a grueling campaign pace, holding events in early primary states nearly every day during the month of December, despite suffering from a heart attack on the campaign trail last month.