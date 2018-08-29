Report: Dairy Farm Housed Illegal Alien Accused of Killing Mollie Tibbetts

The Iowa Dairy Farm That Employed An Illegal Alien Who Has Been Charged With Murdering 20-year-old College Student Mollie Tibbetts Also Gave Him A Home, New Reports Reveal.

Illegal alien Cristhian Bahena-Rivera — a 24-year-old from Mexico who has been charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts’ death — lived in a trailer on property owned by Dane Lang, who partly owns and operates Yarrabee Farms, where the illegal alien worked under a false name.

Ben Ashford for the Daily Mail visited the property and describes it as a “secluded Iowa farm” that is “strewn with beer cans and garbage:”

The remote plot less than four miles from where 20-year-old Mollie was abducted in Brooklyn, Iowa, accommodates a dilapidated two-story home and a 30ft trailer.

Her alleged killer, who authorities say is a 24-year-old illegal immigrant named Cristhian Bahena Rivera, is believed to have lived there with a group of migrants working for a dairy farm. – READ MORE

The Defense Attorney Representing An Illegal Alien Accused Ofmurdering 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts Says His Client Is An “all-american Boy.”

According to courtroom reports by People Magazine, attorney Allan Richards — representing 24-year-old illegal alien Cristhian Bahena-Rivera who is accused of stabbing Tibbetts to death — described his client as an “all-American boy working really hard.”

“He was just a part of the community,” Richards said of Bahena-Rivera during the first day of court in the case.

As Breitbart News reported, Bahena-Rivera worked at Yarrabee Farms, a dairy farm in the region. The farm owner originally said that he used the E-Verify system to check whether Bahena-Rivera was an illegal alien, saying that he passed the screening. Later, the farm owner admitted that E-Verify was not used to check the immigration status of the illegal alien.– READ MORE