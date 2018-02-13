Report: ‘Creepy’ Clintonista Cody Shearer Scouring Europe for Fabled Trump ‘Pee Pee’ Tape

Cody Shearer, a shadowy former tabloid journalist who has long been closely associated with various Clinton scandals, has been traveling across Europe for more than six months in an alleged effort to secure purported evidence of compromising material possessed by the Russians related to President Donald Trump, according to a new report.

There is no known evidence that any such anti-Trump “kompromat,” or compromising material, actually exists. Much of the report focused on attempts to secure an alleged video of Trump engaged in sordid sexual acts with prostitutes in a Moscow hotel room in 2013 even though there has never been credible evidence presented to substantiate the existence of such a video.

National Review previously dubbed Shearer a “Creepy Clinton Confidante” and “The Strangest Character in Hillary’s Vast Left-Wing Conspiracy.”

The New York Times reported on Friday:

Cody Shearer, an American political operative with ties to the Democratic Party, has been crisscrossing Eastern Europe for more than six months to secure the purported kompromat from a different Russian, said people familiar with the efforts, speaking on the condition of anonymity to avoid damaging their relationship with him.

Reached by phone late last year, Mr. Shearer would say only that his work was “a big deal — you know what it is, and you shouldn’t be asking about it.” He then hung up.

Mr. Shearer’s efforts grew out of work he first began during the 2016 campaign, when he compiled a pair of reports that, like the dossier, also included talk of a video and Russian payoffs to Trump associates. It is not clear what, if anything, Mr. Shearer has been able to purchase. – READ MORE

During a Thursday appearance on “America’s Newsroom,” Victoria Toensing, attorney for FBI informant Douglas Campbell, fired back at Hillary Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill for saying her client was participating in a “charade” by informing the FBI that Russia paid a lobbying group $3 million to “provide in-kind support for the Clintons’ Global Initiative.”

Toensing argued that $3 million is “a lot of money for a year of lobbying” and defended her client’s credibility – READ MORE

An FBI informant connected to the Uranium One controversy told three congressional committees in written testimony that Moscow routed millions of dollars to America with the expectation it would be used to benefit Bill Clinton’s charitable efforts while Secretary of State Hillary Clinton quarterbacked a “reset” in US-Russian relations.

The informant, Douglas Campbell, said in the testimony obtained by The Hill that he was told by Russian nuclear executives that Moscow had hired the American lobbying firm APCO Worldwide specifically because it was in position to influence the Obama administration, and more specifically Hillary Clinton.

Democrats have cast doubt on Campbell’s credibility, setting the stage for a battle with Republicans over his testimony.

Campbell said Russian nuclear officials “told me at various times that they expected APCO to apply a portion of the $3 million annual lobbying fee it was receiving from the Russians to provide in-kind support for the Clinton’s Global Initiative,” he added in the testimony.

“The contract called for four payments of $750,000 over twelve months. APCO was expected to give assistance free of charge to the Clinton Global Initiative as part of their effort to create a favorable environment to ensure the Obama administration made affirmative decisions on everything from Uranium One to the U.S.-Russia Civilian Nuclear Cooperation agreement. “ – READ MORE