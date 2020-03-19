REPORT: Coronavirus Outbreak Could Have Been Reduced By 95% If China Acted Sooner

A recently published study from the University of Southampton estimated that the global outbreak of the coronavirus could have been dramatically reduced had China’s communist government acted sooner.

The study relied on research from a population mapping group called “WorldPop,” which created the models that were used in the study.

The research found “that if interventions in could have been conducted one week, two weeks, or three weeks earlier, cases could have been reduced by 66 percent, 86 percent and 95 percent respectively – significantly limiting the geographical spread of the disease.”

The first case of the virus was reportedly detected as early as mid-November of last year. – READ MORE

