Report: Congress Launches Investigation into Original Covington Hate Hoax Tweet

The House Intelligence Committee Has Reportedly Requested Information From Twitter Related To The Original Account That Tweeted A Video Of Students From Covington Catholic High School Causing The Hate Hoax To Go Viral. The Account Was Suspended By The Platform For Being “misleading.”

VICE News reports that following the recent furor over a video featuring students from Covington Catholic High School, members of the House Intelligence Committee have requested that Twitter provide information on the original account that tweeted the video.

The vice chair of the Senate Select Committee On Intelligence, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), confirmed to VICE News this week that the committee had indeed requested information from Twitter relating to the incident. Breitbart News has reported extensively on the video which featured a Native American activist named Nathan Phillips standing in front of Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann, who stood quietly while smiling while Phillips banged a drum in his face. The incident took place at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Since the video went viral, Sandmann received death threats and students from the high school were accused of racially abusing the Native American activists; it was later discovered after further video of the incident was published that another group known as the Black Hebrew Israelites were shouting racial slurs and various negative comments at the high school students who had traveled to Washington to attend the March For Life protest. – READ MORE