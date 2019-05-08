Report: Colorado Shooting Suspects Motivated By ‘Revenge And Anger,’ One Suspect Transgender

The motive of the Colorado shooting suspects “went beyond bullying and involved revenge and anger towards others at the school,” sources close to the investigation told the Denver Channel.

The shooting resulted in one death with eight other students wounded.

At least one of the suspects had been in therapy and illegally used drugs, the Channel also reported. One of the suspects, Devon Erickson, is an adult while the other unnamed suspect is a minor.

Facebook posts reveal that 18-year-old Devon Erickson previously expressed hatred for Christians, according to Heavy.

“You know what I hate? All these Christians who hate gays, yet in the bible, it says in Deuteronomy 17:12-13, if someone doesn’t do what their priest tells them to do, they are supposed to die. It has plenty of crazy stuff like that,” Erickson wrote in one Facebook post several years ago. “But all they get out of it is ‘ewwwwww gays.’”

The second suspect, identified by police as a “juvenile female” was transitioning from female to male at the time of the attack, the Channel reported.

Erickson is a registered Democrat who has praised former President Barack Obama and criticized President Donald Trump in posts on social media. He put a “celebrate pride” filter on one of his photos in 2015, according to Heavy.

Erickson’s social media activity shows he is from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and likes video games, paintball, skateboarding and The Walking Dead, according to Heavy. The publication also revealed Erickson’s Instagram profile photo of a demonic red skull smoking against a black background.

A car towed from Erickson’s home “has ‘F*** SOCIETY’ spray painted on the side” as well as “‘666’ and a what looks like a pentagram sprayed on the hood.”

Car towed from #stemshooting suspect’s home apparently has “F*** SOCIETY” spray painted on the side. Also “666” and a what looks like a pentagram sprayed on the hood. pic.twitter.com/e6QX3lq4v3 — John Fenton (@higuysimjohn) May 8, 2019

The shooting took place at STEM School Highlands Ranch, a charter school that serves kids in grades K-12 about 15 miles from Denver, The Associated Pressreported.

Follow Mary Margaret on Twitter.Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]