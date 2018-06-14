Report: Cohen To Cooperate with Prosecutors After Lawyers Leave His Case

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, will reportedly cooperate with federal prosecutors in New York after his lawyers are expected to leave his case.

Stephen Ryan and Todd Harrison of McDermott, Will & Emery LLP had represented Cohen, but an unnamed source told ABC News that the lawyers are not planning on representing Cohen going forward in the criminal investigation into his business dealings. Replacement counsel has not been identified at this time.

Even though ABC News reported that Cohen will now cooperate with the federal prosecutors, sources told the Wall Street Journal that Trump’s former attorney still hasn’t made up his mind on cooperating with the authorities on the case without his representation.

Cohen has been under federal investigation for months for possible bank fraud, wire fraud, and campaign finance violations, The Washington Post reported.

On April 9, Manhattan federal prosecutors obtained a search warrant to raid Cohen’s office thanks to a referral from special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. – READ MORE

