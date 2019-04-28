REPORT: Coachella Attendees Suffer ‘Massive’ Herpes Outbreak

The herpes tracking app, “HerpAlert” is reporting a “massive” outbreak of the sexually transmitted disease in California, which they believe to be associated with the Coachella music festival.

Local media reports that HerpAlert, which allows users of the app to self-report potential cases of the virus in return for access to doctors who can give them a full diagnosis and prescribe medications to deal with the virus’s side effects, received at least 250 requests for herpes medication per day during the music festival. Most of the requests came from the area of the festival itself and surrounding towns where many festival-goers were staying during the event.

An app spokesperson told a local CBS affiliate that the app typically receives no more than 12 cases per day from the same general area.

"In all, 1,105 herpes cases were reported in the Coachella Valley area and in the nearby cities of Los Angeles and San Diego," the New York Post reported. The number is a record for HerpAlert. The next largest number of claims in Los Angeles occurred the day of and the day after the Academy Awards, back in February. Even then, though, HerpAlert received a grand total of 60 inquiries.