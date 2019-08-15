REPORT: CNN Staff ‘Embarrassed’ By Cuomo Outburst

While the CNN top leadership came to Chris Cuomo’s defense following his angry outburst at a heckler who referred to him as the character Fredo from “The Godfather,” word on the inside is that the staff feels “embarrassed” by the whole ordeal, especially his denunciation of the Fredo insult as an ethnic slur akin to that of the N-word.

“One insider said they personally thought the run-in was ‘great’ and that Cuomo would get a pass from higher-ups because ‘he’s BFFs with Zucker,'” reports Fox News.

Another staff member told the news outlet that Cuomo escalated the situation with the heckler way too far, embarrassing everyone at CNN.

“Everyone thinks it’s fine to stand up to trolls, but it escalated way past where it needed to,” said the source. “It was embarrassing. It was an unforced error, and he gave the right — and the president — ammunition to use against him and CNN.” – READ MORE