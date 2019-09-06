REPORT: CNN Produced ‘57.4 Tons of Carbon Dioxide Emissions’ During Climate Change Town Hall (VIDEO)

According to a BBC report, CNN’s 7-hour Climate Change Town Hall event resulted in a whopping 54.7 tons of Carbon Dioxide emissions being spewed out into the atmosphere.

If you don’t have any grass to watch grow or any paint you need to watch dry, perhaps you may find yourself tuning in to CNN’s town hall on Wednesday night. It started at 5:00 PM ET and will run for seven hours. The focus, of course, is the 2020 Democratic candidate’s solutions for what the left believes is America’s number one issue — climate change. But, what are the environmental impacts of this town hall? According to a 2011 British study, CNN will likely emit 8.2 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per hour via the production of the television special alone.

The BBC released the study after researching how many tons of carbon dioxide emissions were produced per hour by its station:

Carbon Visuals was commissioned by the BBC to produce a set of images and a real-time animation showing the emissions resulting from one hour of TV programming. The data was provided by about 80 productions that were the first to use the Albert calculator at the BBC.

So, based off this study, CNN will produce 57.4 tons of carbon dioxide emissions while warning about increasing carbon dioxide emissions. [Town Hall]

Using the Albert carbon calculator, the BBC has determined that each hour of television output has a carbon footprint of 8.2 tonnes CO2 (on average). This short film shows what that rate looks like in real-time.