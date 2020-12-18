Report: Cleveland Indians will change their name over concerns team name is racist

The Cleveland Indians, the Major League Baseball franchise that has held the “Indians” name for more than a century, will reportedly change their team name.

According to the New York Times, the Cleveland Indians’ announcement about their name change could happen as soon as this week.

ESPN confirmed the franchise has chosen to change its name.

However, it’s not yet clear what the baseball team will be rebranded as, nor is it clear when the rebranding process will begin. The logistical hurdle for rebranding an organization as large as a major sports team is significant, because the team will have to coordinate with manufacturers that produce everything from team uniforms to team-branded merchandise and even the manufacturer responsible for massive “Indians” signs that adorns the team’s field.- READ MORE

