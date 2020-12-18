Report: Cleveland Indians will change their name over concerns team name is racist

The development comes as several major league franchises across different sports have dropped their Native American names over leftist claims that such monikers are racist. The Washington Redskins were the latest team to drop their Native America name — and the team still has not announced a replacement — despite the vast majority of Native Americans saying they did not consider the name to be racist.
According to the New York Times, the Cleveland Indians’ announcement about their name change could happen as soon as this week.
ESPN confirmed the franchise has chosen to change its name.
However, it’s not yet clear what the baseball team will be rebranded as, nor is it clear when the rebranding process will begin. The logistical hurdle for rebranding an organization as large as a major sports team is significant, because the team will have to coordinate with manufacturers that produce everything from team uniforms to team-branded merchandise and even the manufacturer responsible for massive “Indians” signs that adorns the team’s field.- READ MORE
