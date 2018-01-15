Report Claims There Are ‘Fresh Faces’ in Situation Room — Sanders Brings the Fact-Checking Flamethrower

In wake of the false missile alarm sent in the state of Hawaii, Politico reported that White House aides were caught by surprise and were frantic in their search for answers. According to the report, the White House has only practiced for this scenario at the lower levels and not at the Cabinet level.

“All the fresh faces sitting around the table in the situation room have little idea what their roles would be in this scenario,“ the source continued. ”The bottom line is that without a principals level exercise, we shouldn’t have any confidence that the Cabinet would know what to do in an attack scenario.”

Gen. Kelly, Gen. Mattis, Gen. McMaster, Gen. Kellogg, and Gen. Waddell-some of the greatest military leaders of their generation-are "fresh faces"? Doubt ISIS would agree. https://t.co/BR14fFlCWs — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 14, 2018

Indeed, between all of the members listed by Sanders, the combined total years of military service is almost 200.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders got a little feisty with a reporter on Thursday when pressed on President Donald Trump’s position on Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Amendments Act.

Referring to the tweet, a reporter said to Sanders:

“His tweet today was confusing. It was contradictory. It just was. So how are people supposed to trust … that the people representing the president’s position actually are?”

"I think that the premise of your question is completely ridiculous and shows the lack of knowledge that you have on this process," Sanders shot back.

On Thursday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders held a press briefing. The majority of the questions were about the new tax bill and Walmart’s recent announcement it will raise its minimum wage and hand out bonuses.

But there was one moment that stood out.

CNN’s Jim Acosta went back to President Donald Trump and the criticism of his tweets. Acosta explained that many people have connected the dots between Trump watching “Fox & Friends” and the timing of his tweets around the topics it discusses.

"There are folks out there that said there is a cause and effect, that he watches something on 'Fox & friends' and then he tweets about it. Is that what happened this morning; does that go on?" he asked.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders held a briefing, and most of the questions were directed toward an event that happened just prior.

President Donald Trump invited the press into a bipartisan meeting at the White House between nearly two dozen members of Congress to discuss a solution to immigration.

The meeting was made public to the press for nearly 45 minutes, which is something we’ve never seen before. They discussed the border wall being a requirement in order to make a deal on extending legal status for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

CNN's Jim Acosta then asked about this deal in the press briefing. He asked if the "wall has to be part of a deal in order for these Dreamers to have protection," and Sanders confirmed that border security "has to be part of the process."