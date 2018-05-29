Politics
Report: Cindy McCain Likely to Succeed Husband John McCain in Senate
Cindy Mccain, Wife Of Ailing Sen. John Mccain (R-az), Is Likely To Succeed The Longtime Lawmaker, A New Report Says.
John Gizzi, Newsmax’s chief political correspondent, reports: As Arizonans prepare for their final salute to Sen. John McCain, Republicans and political pundits in the state privately tell Newsmax they expect the appointment of his wife, Cindy, to succeed him in the Senate.
Those who did agree, almost unanimously, that Cindy McCain following John in the Senate through appointment by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is a near-certainty.
One longtime friend of the McCain family told Newsmax he long thought Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey would appoint Cindy McCain to the Senate after her husband became too ill to serve. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Cindy McCain, wife of ailing Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), is likely to succeed the longtime lawmaker, a new report says.