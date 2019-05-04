Report: Christians are most persecuted religious group in the world

Christians are the most persecuted religious group in the world, according to an interim British report.

The Anglican Bishop of Truro the Right Rev. Philip Mounstephen recently published an overview of his findings that showed the persecution of Christians in some parts of the world has neared genocide levels.

“Evidence shows not only the geographic spread of anti-Christian persecution, but also its increasing severity,” the Bishop wrote. “In some regions, the level and nature of persecution is arguably coming close to meeting the international definition of genocide, according to that adopted by the UN.”



An estimated “80% of persecuted religious believers are Christians,” according to Mountstephen.

The findings come after 359 people were killed and more than 500 wounded in attacks at hotels and churches in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt ordered the report in late December. A full report of the findings are expected in June. The situation in Europe and Eurasia remain to be analyzed, Mountstephen wrote. – READ MORE