Report: Christianity declining in America at ‘rapid pace’

Christianity in America is declining at a “rapid pace,” according to startling new analysis from The Pew Research Center.

The report found that the majority of Americans — 65 percent — still describe themselves as Christians, though the proportion has significantly fallen by 12 percentage points over the past decade.

At the same time, 26 percent of Americans now call themselves atheists, agnostics, or no religion in particular (a collective group known as the “nones”), up 9 percentage points since 2009.

In U.S., smaller share of adults identify as Christians, while religious ‘nones’ have grown

While atheists account for just 4 percent of all Americans, their representation is also up significantly from 2 percent in 2009.