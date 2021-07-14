Report: Chris Cuomo’s Wife Found In Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Little Black Book’

According to reports, one name listed in Jeffrey Epstein’s recently published 1997 address book is the wife of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, Cristina Greeven Cuomo.

“Jeffrey Epstein’s newly discovered 1997 address book, published by Insider on Tuesday, connects dozens of new names to Epstein and traces previously known relationships back to the 1990s,” reported Business Insider. “One of the new names belongs to Cristina Greeven Cuomo, a New York editor, and entrepreneur. She married Chris Cuomo, a CNN anchor and brother of Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, in 2001.”

“The book lists Greeven Cuomo under a minor misspelling of her birth name, Cristina Greeven. Her entry refers to Manhattan File, a New York society magazine she published after her father purchased it in 1994,” the report adds. “The same entry includes an office address in the New York City neighborhood of SoHo, an office phone number, and a home phone number. In the ’90s, Greeven Cuomo was known for hanging out with socialites like Alex von Furstenberg and the former CNN producer Pamela Gross. The latter appears in both ‘little black books’ and is now a close friend of Melania Trump.”

As Business Insider noted, “It’s unclear why Greeven Cuomo is listed in the 1997 address book,” adding that “She serves as the editor in chief of The Purist, a wellness website she founded in 2017.” – READ MORE

