Report: Chinese Hackers Caused Power Outages for Millions of Indians

Chinese hackers shut down a “large swathe of India’s power sector” after deadly border skirmishes in the Himalayas, according to a U.S. cybersecurity company.

China-linked hacker group RedEcho appears to be waging a shadow war against India in the wake of a series of deadly border conflicts between the two countries that have claimed more than two dozen lives since May 2020, according to a report by Recorded Future, a Massachusetts-based cybersecurity company. The report found that RedEcho used malware favored by other Chinese state-sponsored hackers to knock out power stations, sea ports, and other critical infrastructure across the Indian subcontinent after bilateral relations took a nosedive, affecting millions of Indians.

“ has been seen to systematically utilize advanced cyberintrusion techniques to quietly gain a foothold in nearly a dozen critical nodes across the Indian power generation and transmission infrastructure,” Recorded Future chief operating officer Stuart Solomon told the New York Times, which first reported on the study.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --