REPORT: China Trying to Stop Trump Reelection, Dominate Militarily (VIDEO)

Washington Free Beacon senior editor Bill Gertz said Friday that China is working against America ahead of the 2020 election because it wants “a different president.”

“They are already working in the farm states,” Gertz said Friday on Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson Tonight. “They are working against the whiskey industry in the United States to undermine Trump. They want a different president.”

Discussing his new book, Deceiving the Sky: Inside Communist China’s Drive for Global Supremacy, Gertz explained that China poses a grave threat not just to American elections, but also to U.S. leadership around the globe. He argued Democratic presidential candidates were wrong to say climate change is the greatest “existential threat” to the United States when China is fast accumulating more military and economic power.

“It’s going to take all of America’s will, policy focus, and effort to mitigate that threat,” Gertz said. “We are in real trouble. China is on the march.” – READ MORE