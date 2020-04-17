Report: China Quietly Keeping Residences Quarantined Despite ‘Reopening’ Wuhan

A report at the Epoch Times on Tuesday said that despite the much-ballyhooed grand reopening of Wuhan, the city at the heart of the coronavirus pandemic, and the confident proclamations of Chinese officials that the virus has been all but exterminated, quarantines are being quietly reimposed on residential compounds as new infections spread.

Thousands flooded out of Wuhan last week by car, rail, and air after officials ceremonially lifted the lockdown order and pronounced the surrounding Hubei province to be coronavirus-free. However, residents of both Hubei and its neighboring provinces surreptitiously told foreign media that they did not trust the Chinese Communist Party’s declarations of victory over the virus.

According to the Epoch Times, the locals are now saying that only travel for work has been approved by the government, contrary to the big show of a mass exodus of happy travelers last week. Residents reported a brutal extrajudicial police force likened to Nazi Germany’s Gestapo still hard at work abusing suspected virus victims and “entire residential compounds … locked down with each new case of infection.”

The official line from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is that no local infections are occurring, but foreign travelers and workers are bringing the coronavirus back to China, notably including Russians and the large African communities in certain Chinese cities. Cases of serious racial discrimination against these foreign populations have been documented.

Another Epoch Times report quoted workers brought to Wuhan to construct its celebrated “instant hospitals,” clinics built in a matter of weeks to handle coronavirus patients at the height of the outbreak. The workers said that instead of being thanked for their heroic efforts, they were paid a pittance, treated like “prisoners,” and herded into quarantine centers when the work was done. They even had to pay for their own coronavirus tests. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --