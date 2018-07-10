Report: CA ‘Assault Weapons’ Registration Page Sharing Personal Information

Breitbart News reported that the deadline for registering “bullet button assault weapons” was 11:59:59 pm on June 30. That deadline has come and gone and some registrants were reportedly given broad access to the personal information of others.

There have been confirmed reports of individuals attempting to register their firearms who were improperly given access to the account information associated with another individual, due to a complete breakdown of CA DOJ's registration application system. In some cases, the system allowed users to see all the personal information (including home address, telephone number, email, and Driver's License number) for another user and all the information that user had submitted for registering their firearms as "assault weapons"—including the firearms make/model/serial number and all of the photos and attachments to the user's registration application.

In 2011, D.C. Circuit Judge Brett Kavanaugh used a dissenting opinion to explain that semiautomatic handguns and rifles are “commonly-owned” and therefore constitutionally protected.

His dissent came in Heller v. District of Columbia (2011), which was a suit challenging firearm regulations adopted in D.C. in the aftermath of the seminal District of Columbia v. Heller (2008).

Kavanaugh wrote:

In Heller, the Supreme Court held that handguns – the vast majority of which today are semi-automatic – are constitutionally protected because they have not traditionally been banned and are in common use by law-abiding citizens. There is no meaningful or persuasive constitutional distinction between semi-automatic handguns and semiautomatic rifles. Semi-automatic rifles, like semi-automatic handguns, have not traditionally been banned and are in common use by law-abiding citizens for self-defense in the home, hunting, and other lawful uses. Moreover, semiautomatic handguns are used in connection with violent crimes far more than semi-automatic rifles are. It follows from Heller’s protection of semi-automatic handguns that semi-automatic rifles are also constitutionally protected and that D.C.’s ban on them is unconstitutional.

On July 9, 2018, President Donald Trump nominated Kavanaugh to serve as the next justice of the Supreme Court.

