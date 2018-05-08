Report: BuzzFeed Targeted Readers with Sponsored Anti-Trump Political Ads Without Proper Disclosure

Buzzfeed Ran Microtargeted Pro-clinton Political Ads During The 2016 Election Without Labeling Them As Political Ads — Despite Assurances That They Would Do So — According To A Report By Thedaily Caller.

According to the report, BuzzFeed ran 32 “native” political ads (ads designed to look like standard articles) on the site in 2016, without disclosing that they were political ads. This is despite the fact that BuzzFeed promised to add disclosures on native political ads when they launched the program.

But the Caller reports that only four native ads out of the 36 they analyzed from 2016 contained proper disclosures.

By failing to disclose native political ads as such, BuzzFeed risks running afoul of Federal Trade Commission (FTC) rules on native advertising. As the Caller notes, the Federal Election Commission (FEC) also mandates that online political advertisements identify who funded and authorized them.

Sponsored BuzzFeed content from 12 anti-Trump super PACs failed to adequately disclose their funders and authorizers.- READ MORE

