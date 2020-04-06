Report: Bush Foundation Sent Millions of Masks to China, Despite Mass Shortage in U.S.

A company insider at the Chinese Communist Party affiliated developer Greenland Group exposed the operation: “Basically all employees, the majority of whom are Chinese, were asked to source whatever medical supplies they could” including “bulk supplies of surgical masks, thermometers, antibacterial wipes, hand sanitizers, gloves and Panadol.”

And that’s coming from the same regime that insists on“global cooperation” to combat the pandemic it caused.

American hospitals are already experiencing considerable scarcities of masks and other equipment, expected to grow in the coming weeks.

According to even the Washington Post: “Nearly 90 percent of U.S. mayors who responded to a national survey on coronavirus preparedness said they lack sufficient tests kits, face masks and other protective equipment for their emergency responders and medical workers, while 85 percent said they do not have enough ventilators for their hospitals — critical shortages that could lead cities and towns to be quickly overwhelmed should the virus spread through their communities.”

To put the number in context, Washington, D.C.’s burn rate of masks is 1,486,656 per month.

Some hospital workers have even been forced to create make-shift masks from office supplies.

In other words: two million masks would have made a profound difference.

The George and Barbara Bush Foundation are keen to make clear that it is another foundation run by members of the Bush family — the George H.W. Bush Foundation for U.S.-China Relations, which is responsible for this donation.

Both entities name Neil Bush — son of George H.W. Bush — on their board. Both entities are officially affiliated with the Bush family. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --