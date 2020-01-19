Report: British Police Refused To Arrest 97 Abusers For Fear They Would ‘Stoke Racial Tensions’

A recently released report commissioned by Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham found that the city’s police force allowed nearly 100 pedophiles to go free, resulting in 57 young girls being groomed. The report revealed the criminals were allowed to go free because the police department was afraid to go after the men because they were Asian.

The Daily Mail reported that former Greater Manchester Police (GMP) detective Maggie Oliver now has called for GMP chiefs to be charged for their role in the disaster.

“GMP detectives launched Operation Augusta in 2004 after the death of a 15-year-old girl called Victoria Agoglia who previously told carers she had been raped and injected with heroin by an Asian man,” the outlet reported. “But the probe was shelved a year later despite the force uncovering almost 100 paedophiles in south Manchester who later went on to rape and abuse dozens of young girls in the areas.”

Oliver said after the report was released that for “Fifteen years – the perpetrators that we knew on Operation Augusta were abusing generations of children were allowed to walk free.”

“The kids themselves that I spoke to – I was on Operation Augusta, I wrote the report – those children were just cast to the wind, left to their own devices. Nobody cared about them,” she continued. “And I am talking about the people at the top of the police and at social services. The chief constable, assistant chief constables, head of social services, the people who knew the facts, who knew the truth and they chose to bury the truth. That, in my opinion, is unforgivable.”

The report found that officers worried arresting the pedophiles would result in “the incitement of racial hatred,” the Mail reported. – READ MORE