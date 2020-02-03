REPORT: Border wall to include ‘hundreds’ of flood gates, left open ‘for months’

There’s literal flood gates on President Trump’s border wall with Mexico, and U.S. Border Patrol leaves them wide open for months at a time.

The situation provides easy access for drug smugglers who pass through John Ladd’s Arizona cattle ranch with massive satchels of marijuana, though instead of simply driving across they must now crawl through the mud.

You really can’t make this stuff up… https://t.co/WDQAUsZE0W — Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 31, 2020

“The border is so diverse,” Roy Villareal, Tucson sector chief for the U.S. Border Patrol, told The Washington Post. “You have to plan for water flow … People think it’s just this monolithic wall, sort of like the Great Wall of China, where you drop it into place and that’s all there is to it. And that’s not the reality at all.”

Some sections of the border near Ladd’s ranch and others experience heavy thunderstorms and flooding that carry debris south across the border, and the wall isn’t designed to withstand the pressure from the rocks, tree limbs, brush and other stuff that gets caught in the metal bollard structure, which effectively acts as a storm grate. – READ MORE