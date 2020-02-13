REPORT: Border patrol not enforcing ‘Remain in Mexico’ for illegals from Iran, Syria, Iraq, Africa

President Trump’s new “Remain in Mexico” asylum policy is having a big impact on illegal immigration on the southern border, but there’s reportedly one classification of migrants who are getting special treatment: “extra-continentals” from the war torn regions of the Middle East and Africa.

A gov source yesterday told me a Pakistani migrant crossed to Texas this weekend who had Taliban associations. We’ll free him shortly anyway to pursue asylum – exempt like all Pakistanis from Trump’s wait in Mexico policy. Terrible mistake happening. https://t.co/4JaZiEkjSu — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) February 11, 2020

“A gov source yesterday told me a Pakistani migrant crossed to Texas this weekend who had Taliban associations,” the Center for Immigration Studies’ Todd Bensman posted to Twitter. “We’ll free him shortly anyway to pursue asylum – exempt like all Pakistanis from Trump’s wait in Mexico policy. Terrible mistake happening.”

The tweet is based on Bensman’s on-the-ground observations and interviews in Mexico, along with confidential conversations with U.S. immigration officials and migrant smugglers.

One matronly smuggler in Tapachula, near Mexico’s southern border with Guatemala, is known as Mama Africa and she runs a restaurant and boarding house of sorts for migrants on the journey north to the United States.

“There are more Africans coming now than I have ever seen before,” she told Bensman last month, as she looked after Bangladeshis, Haitians, and Nepalese. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --