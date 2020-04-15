Report: Bloomberg News Killed Story On China’s Elite To Save Business Ties

Bloomberg News killed an investigation into a Chinese aristocrat, reportedly over concerns that China’s authoritarian regime would cut ties with billionaire businessman (and former New York City mayor) Michael Bloomberg if the story ran.

Bloomberg News founding editor-in-chief Matthew Winkler blocked an investigative piece into China’s wealthiest man, Wang Jianlin, in 2013 over fears that the article could bring retribution from the Chinese government, according to recordings obtained by NPR. The piece was set to run as a follow-up to an award-winning investigation of Chinese President Xi Jinping and China’s elite.

The revelation comes as United States political leaders are ramping up pressure on US businesses to sever ties with China, especially in the wake of the coronavirus that originated in China and has effectively shut down huge swaths of the world economy. As the Daily Wire has previously reported, China has powerful influence not only over US supply chains and entertainment, but apparently over US media as well, through its business ties.

At the time, Winkler and other Bloomberg News editors said the second installment was tabled because it needed additional reporting. In a 2013 conference call with the reporters who worked on the story, Winkler gave a different rationale.

“It is for sure going to, you know, invite the Communist Party to, you know, completely shut us down and kick us out of the country,” Winkler said. “So, I just don’t see that as a story that is justified.” – READ MORE

