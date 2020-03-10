Report: Bloomberg Camp Threatens Retaliation Against Trump’s Children if the GOP Continues Hunter Biden Probe

Democrats are obviously getting nervous over the GOP’s case against Hunter Bien.

While talking with left-wing whack job Joy Reid, Bloomberg Timothy O’Brien promised major retaliation against Trump’s children if GOP doesn’t drop their probe against Hunter Biden.

During a weekend interview on MSNBC, Timothy O’Brien suggested that Democrats would engage in a media campaign against the Trump children “unlike anything they’ve experienced thus far” if Republicans continue to investigate and attack the son of Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden.

The comment came after Joy Reid, the host of AM Joy, asked O’Brien to discuss the first family’s financial activity during Trump’s administration.

“Yeah, you know, the Trump family are epic grifters, and this goes back generations. Fred Trump made his money by intersecting with both the federal government and state government in New York. Donald came up through New York, intersecting with local government and in Atlantic City. They’ve gone — now, they are now in the White House, and all of them are dipping their faces into the till,” O’Brien said. – READ MORE

