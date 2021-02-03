Report: Biden’s Comms Team Asked Reporters For Questions In Advance

According to The Daily Beast, President Biden’s communications team has asked reporters what questions they plan to ask White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki at press briefings.

The Daily Beast referenced “three sources with knowledge of the matter, as well as written communications reviewed by The Daily Beast” who intimated that the Biden communications had made the approaches to the reporters.

“One reporter raised the issue during an informal White House Correspondents Association Zoom call last Friday. According to multiple sources, leaders at the meeting advised print reporters to push back against requests by the White House press team to learn of questions in advance, or simply to not respond to the Biden team’s inquiries,” The Daily Beast asserted.

One source told The Daily Beast, which reportedly had some of its staffers on the Zoom call, “It pissed off enough reporters for people to flag it for the for them to deal with it.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --