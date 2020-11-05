Report: Biden will ‘assert control,’ begin forming new government if media declare him the winner

Democrat Joe Biden will reportedly “assert control” and immediately begin forming a new government as president-elect if news organizations declare him the winner on election night.

Even if President Donald Trump challenges the results, Biden will address the nation Tuesday night as the winner if news organizations declare him the “mathematical president-elect,” Biden campaign advisers told Axios.

In such a case, Biden will immediately begin “looking presidential,” and to stifle Trump’s challenges, Biden “may begin transition announcements quickly, starting with senior staff appointments,” according to Axios.

In fact, Biden’s team “has blueprints for staffing every single agency,” in addition to plans for executive orders to reverse those issued by Trump.

Biden’s team will make a quick push to assert power because of what happened in 2000 between George W. Bush and Al Gore, when Bush declared himself the winner of the contested election and began to act as the president-elect. Gore, on the other hand, did not assert himself — and he was eventually declared the loser. – READ MORE

