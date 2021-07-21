Report: Biden Uses Military Base to Fly Nearly 800 Border Crossers into U.S.

President Joe Biden’s administration has used a United States military base in Texas to fly nearly 800 border crossers into the United States.

Last week, Fox News’s Tucker Carlson revealed that the Biden administration has been using Laughlin Air Force Base, east of Del Rio, Texas, to fly border crossers into the U.S. interior.

Carlson said the Pentagon confirmed to him that the secretive operation is occurring under the guise of the Department of Homeland Security’s “mission.” The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, though, refused to disclose where in the U.S. border crossers are being flown.

While still not disclosing where the migrants are being flown in the U.S., DHS officials confirmed to San Antonio Express-News that about 780 border crossers were flown into the U.S. via Laughlin Air Force Base since June 29.

The use of a military base is only one way the Biden administration is keeping border crossers in the U.S. rather than returning them to their native countries.

For months, Breitbart News has chronicled the Biden administration’s expansive Catch and Release operation through which at least tens of thousands of illegal aliens are being briefly detained, put up in migrant hotels, then bused or flown into the U.S. interior with only the promise that they will show up to their asylum hearings months, or a year, later.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --