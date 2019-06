Joe Biden seemed “confused” during the Democratic debate tonight, according to a former top Obama advisor.

Providing analysis on CNN, David Axelrod said the 76-year-old former Vice President didn’t handle the debate questions well.

The source said that internally, field staff says the campaign-organized debate watch parties in early voting states have been “awkward” and that Biden isn’t playing well to those who attended. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) June 28, 2019

“At times the Vice President seemed somewhat confused to me, and handling some of the questions and following some of the ideas he seemed a bit defensive,” Axelrod said. – READ MORE