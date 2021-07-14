Report: Biden-Linked Groups, DNC Want Private Text Messages Monitored For Vaccine ‘Misinformation’

report groups aligned with President Biden DNC, are pushing text message to help control ‘misinformation’ regarding COVID-19 vaccines.

A shocking new report indicates that groups aligned with President Biden, including the DNC, are reportedly pushing text message carriers to help monitor ‘misinformation’ regarding COVID-19 vaccines.

The latest information comes tucked away in a Politico article regarding the Biden administration’s shift to “a head-on strategy to dispel fear-mongering over its door-to-door efforts.”

In reporting how the White House is seeking to dispel privacy fears stirred up by “vaccine fear mongers,” Politico provided even more fodder for those concerns.

“Biden allied groups, including the Democratic National Committee,” they reveal, are “planning to engage fact-checkers more aggressively and work with SMS carriers to dispel misinformation about vaccines that is sent over social media and text messages.”

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) pressuring text message carriers to monitor and “dispel information” regarding vaccines is one of the more chilling statements we’ve heard during the very young Biden era. – READ MORE

