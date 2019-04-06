REPORT: Beyonce Declines Offer From Reebok Because Pitch Team Lacked Diversity

It turns out that music icon Beyoncé may have had a partnership opportunity with Reebok that went sour due to pitch team’s lack of diversity.

In an appearance on ESPN’s “The Jump,” writer Nick DePaula said that the famed singer opted out of an offer from Reebok because she did not see enough people with skin color two shades darker than a white person.

“She had a meeting at Reebok and they had a whole presentation of everything, potential products, how this could all look and she kinda took a step back and said ‘is this the team that would be working on my product’?” DePaula said on ESPN. “And somebody said ‘yes’ and she said ‘nobody in this room reflects my background, my skin color, and where I’m from and what I want to do’. And so she kinda took a step back and left and then, it did not come to terms.” – READ MORE