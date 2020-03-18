Report: Bernie to Drag Out Election Regardless of Primary Results

Former and current aides and allies of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) expect the candidate to stay in the Democratic primary race even as his chances of winning shrink, according to a Politico report.

“What I know about Sen. Sanders’s thought process and focus is, it’s all about representing the movement and leading what he initially called the political revolution,” Kurt Ehrenberg, who served as a political strategist for Sanders prior to leaving the campaign in September, told the outlet.

“I think he’s in. Who is going to advise him to drop out?” another former aide said. The aide added that current Sanders staffers can work for a Sanders-founded group after the campaign ends.

Justice Democrats, an influential far-left group that helped Reps. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.), and Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) win office in 2018, was founded by former Sanders staffers in the wake of his failed 2016 presidential run. – READ MORE

