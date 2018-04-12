Report: Bengals Owner Plans to Ban Anthem Protests

According To A Report From Pro Football Talk, Bengals Owner Mike Brown Told Anthem-protesting Free Agent Safety Eric Reid, That He Intends To Ban Anthem Protests On His Team.

The meeting between the Bengals and Eric Reid received significant media attention because Reid, the first player to join Colin Kaepernick in his anthem protests, had not had a single free agent visit all offseason.

Reid had protested his lack of free agent interest on Twitter earlier this offseason, by claiming that NFL teams were ignoring him due to his political activism.

Because of tweets like that, Reid’s meeting with the Bengals gained significant media attention. However, thanks to a report from Mike Florio’s Pro Football Talk, there’s now significant media attention after the meeting as well.

According to Florio, when Bengals Owner Mike Brown sat down with Reid, their conversation centered “almost exclusively” on anthem protests. More importantly, according to Florio’s source, Mike Brown plans to prohibit anthem protests altogether. – READ MORE

