Report: Bannon Group Tried to Connect Trump to Organized Crime

Steve Bannon’s efforts to sink the president’s agenda go back to 2015, when his opposition research group tried to connect the then-candidate to the mob.

The relationship between President Trump and his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, may have deriorated even further on Monday with the revelation that a Bannon-led group attempted to sink Trump’s candidacy with allegations of mafia ties, according to CNN.

The Government Accountability Institute, which Bannon helped found in 2012, sent around a document listing Trump’s alleged mob ties to various media outlets in 2015:

The anti-Trump opposition research was the work of author Peter Schweizer for the Government Accountability Institute, which he cofounded with Bannon in 2012. It described years of alleged business connections between Trump companies and organized crime figures, allegations that have circulated among Trump detractors for years.

The news that Bannon attempted to connect Trump with mafia figures will only serve to further sever relations between the president and his former chief strategist. Trump blasted the once-influential staffer following Bannon’s role in Michael Wolff’s new anti-Trump book, “Fire and Fury.” – READ MORE

President Trump excommunicated his onetime chief strategist, Stephen K. Bannon, from his circle on Wednesday, ending for now a partnership of convenience that transformed American politics while raising questions about the future of the nationalist-populist movement they cultivated together.

The rupture came after Mr. Bannon was quoted in a new book disparaging the president’s children, asserting that Donald Trump Jr. had been “treasonous” in meeting with Russians and calling Ivanka Trump “dumb as a brick.” Mr. Trump, described by his spokeswoman as “furious, disgusted,” fired back by saying that Mr. Bannon had “lost his mind.”

In a written statement, the president excoriated Mr. Bannon as a self-promoting exaggerator who had “very little to do with our historic victory” in the 2016 presidential election and was “only in it for himself.” Rather than representing Mr. Trump’s hard-core political base or supporting his agenda to “make America great again,” Mr. Bannon was “simply seeking to burn it all down,” the president said.

While Mr. Trump had remained in touch with Mr. Bannon after pushing him out of the White House over the summer, the two now appear to have reached a breaking point. “Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency,” Mr. Trump said. “When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind.” (NYT)

