Report: Avenatti Asked Democrats To Help Fund His Lawsuit Against Trump

The lawyer for former porn star Stormy Daniels denies he has a political agenda, but he did reach out to Democrat groups to help fund the lawsuits he is pursuing against President Donald Trump, according to a new report.

A report in The New York Times indicated that Michael Avenatti was not successful in his effort to get partisan support.

The Times report, which is based on sources that were not disclosed, said Avenatti reached out to an individual close to liberal political operative David Brock while others from his law firm contacted people close to major Democrat donors.

The efforts did not succeed because top Democrats did not see value in giving money to Avenatti, who has largely focused on gaining media attention for his lawsuits and himself, The Times reported.

In its reporting, The Times contacted Susie Tompkins Buell, a Hillary Clinton donor who in the days before the 2016 election “gave $500,000 — later refunded — to the effort funded partly by American Bridge to coax” women claiming they were the victims of sexual misconduct at the hands of Trump to come forward, according to newspaper.

“I’m not sure I would be interested in supporting” Avenatti, Buell said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1