Report: Apple Employees Unhappy With Bonuses

Employees would have preferred free lunches to the $2,500 stock grants they received.

No good deed goes unpunished, and nowhere is that more true than finicky Silicon Valley. Axios is reporting that employees, particularly engineers and those working at the Cupertino headquarters, are displeased with CEO Tim Cook’s decision to give $2,500 stock grants to all employees.

While retail employees around the country are likely pleased with Apple’s decision, Axiosnotes that $2,500 doesn’t go very far in Silicon Valley. And perhaps worse still for the liberal company, the move gives off the appearance of “playing into President Trump’s hands”:

It sounds nice, but $2,500 (before taxes) doesn’t go very far in Silicon Valley. Plus the restricted stock grant vests over three years, meaning the first third won’t vest until next April and employees will have to stay at Apple until 2021 to get the full $2,500 in stock.

Free lunches (à la Google) might actually have been more welcome. Some employees were actually more jazzed about the increased match on charitable contributions than the stock grants. (Apple is now donating $2 for each $1 in employee charitable contributions, up to $10,000.) – READ MORE

Apple is about to give the U.S. economy a huge boost in the form of a $350 billion five-year investment. As part of that, it will commit $55 billion this year alone and plans on adding 20,000 new jobs over that time frame. Following in the footsteps of Amazon, it also plans to add a new campus somewhere in the U.S. this year.

It will, however, involve taxes on repatriation of some of Apple’s cash reserves, which are currently in the $256 billion range. It anticipates $38 billion coming from repatriation taxes, but much of it will be capital expenditures on the part of the company.

For starters, there will be $30 billion, which will help fund a number of projects, including building the aforementioned new campus. The plan is for this to initially house technical support for customers. Apple says it will announce the location of this new facility later this year, with a plan to make the building run on 100 percent renewable energy sources.

But wait, it’s not done yet. It will also invest $10 billion of that money in new data centers in the U.S., adding to the seven already in operation or planned. There is a new one coming in Iowa and they broke ground on one in Reno just today, in addition to data centers already in operation in North Carolina, Oregon, Nevada and Arizona. (This number includes co-location facilities not owned and operated by Apple.) – READ MORE