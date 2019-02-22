Report: AOC’s Chief Of Staff May Have Funneled Money To Her Boyfriend Through PAC

National Review contributor and podcast host Luke Thompson was suspended from Twitter last month after drawing attention to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) listing her boyfriend Riley Roberts as a staff member in the House of Representatives email directory, potentially drawing a taxpayer-funded salary. Ocasio-Cortez and her office denied that Roberts is on staff (although he is listed as such) and drawing a salary. The truth is still very much unclear.

Thompson has not let the apparently targeted suspension deter him, though. On Wednesday, Thompson laid out potential swampy corruption from supposed swamp-hating Ocasio-Cortez.

According to Thompson, the Democrat’s wealthy benefactor named Saikat Chakrabarti may have funneled PAC payments over the legal limit to her boyfriend in order to fund her campaign. Now, Chakrabarti is serving as Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff.

“A rich guy used a PAC to pay boyfriend $6,000 when her campaign was running out of money. After AOC won, she gave that rich guy a job in her office. Follow me on a journey,” Thompson posted Wednesday.

A rich guy used a PAC to pay @AOC's boyfriend $6,000 when her campaign was running out of money. After AOC won, she gave that rich guy a job in her office. Follow me on a journey.https://t.co/KSQqq3xKRY — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) February 20, 2019

“While Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign was paying an organization for ‘strategic consulting,’ a PAC affiliated with that organization was paying just under a third of that amount to her boyfriend. At the time her campaign was running low on funds. She would later hire the wealthy founder of this organization to be her chief of staff once she was elected to Congress,” a report from The Blaze summed up. “If the payments from the PAC to her boyfriend were meant to keep her campaign afloat, they were $1,000 over the legal limit for PAC donations in a calendar year.”- READ MORE