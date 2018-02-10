REPORT: Anti-Hooker Lawmaker Used Taxpayer Money For Sex With Escort

A Utah state lawmaker who voted for stricter anti-prostitution laws in 2017 is under fire for allegedly using taxpayer money to pay for hotel rooms where he had sex with prostitutes.

Rep. Jon Stanard (R-District 62), who resigned this week after an explosive report by the Daily Mail, allegedly paid $250 for sex on multiple occasions with a prostitute at a hotel in Salt Lake City. CBS News reports:

Taxpayer funds were used to pay for at least two hotel rooms that a Utah lawmaker who resigned this week is alleged to have used to meet up with a prostitute last year, according to records found by a state House of Representatives official.

House Chief of Staff Greg Hartley told the Associated Press in a text message that Stanard​, who resigned Tuesday night, was reimbursed for hotel stays in Salt Lake City in June and August 2017 when Stanard was attending legislative meetings at the state Capitol, four hours from his home in St. George. – READ MORE

