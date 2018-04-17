Report: Amazon Warehouse Employees ‘Pee into Bottles’ Due to Fear of Being Sanctioned for Toilet Breaks

During An Undercover Investigation, An Author Documented Amazon Warehouse Employees Peeing Into Bottles Due To Their Fears Of Being Sanctioned For Taking Toilet Breaks.

“For those of us who worked on the top floor, the closest toilets were down four flights of stairs,” claimed author James Bloodworth. “People just peed in bottles because they lived in fear of being ­disciplined over ‘idle time’ and ­losing their jobs just because they needed the loo.”

Bloodworth’s claims were corroborated by responses to a survey of Amazon workers.

“[Targets] have increased dramatically. I do not drink water because I do not have time to go to the toilet,” declared one response.

Another employee claimed, “The target grows every year. I do not have two more legs yet to make the 100% to pick, where you actually need to run and go to the toilet just during the break,” while other employees even admitted to not drinking water throughout their work shift for fear of having to use the toilet. – READ MORE

