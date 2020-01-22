Report: Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos’ phone was hacked by the Saudi Crown Prince

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos had his cellphone hacked in 2018 after receiving a WhatsApp message from the personal account of the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, the Guardian reported Wednesday.

The news came after Bezos hired cybersecurity experts from FTI consulting, a business advisory group based in Washington, to conduct a digital forensic analysis on his phone.

Here’s more from the Guardian: The encrypted message from the number used by Mohammed bin Salman is believed to have included a malicious file that infiltrated the phone of the world’s richest man, according to the results of a digital forensic analysis.

This analysis found it “highly probable” that the intrusion into the phone was triggered by an infected video file sent from the account of the Saudi heir to Bezos, the owner of the Washington Post.

The report said that the two were involved in a seemingly friendly conversation on the messaging platform when on May 1, 2018, an unsolicited video file was sent from the crown prince to Bezos. – READ MORE