REPORT: Air Force One ‘escorting’ Pence plane back to DC — FLOTUS departs for ‘unknown location’?

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence are — perhaps coincidentally — cancelling their plans today.

“#BREAKING,” KANN correspondent Amachai Stein tweeted this morning. “Putin cancelling his plans for today. The Kremlin says he will be meeting with his defence minister very urgently.”

Journalist Bryan MacDonald claims Putin’s change of plans comes after 14 Russian sailors died “on a secretive deep sea submersible vessel.”

Meanwhile, Vice President Pence was en route to New Hampshire when his plane was turned around and headed back to Washington, DC.

Air Force 1 is currently escorting AF2 (Mike Pence is on AF2, AF2 is the plane shown behind AF1) back to washington DC. Very odd to see, wonder what the nature of this emergency entails? Undisclosed situation in the world somewhere that may need the VP's attention? #trump #pence pic.twitter.com/pGLe0zVosG — Tribunal Report ⚖ (@TribunalReport) July 2, 2019

UNCONFIRMED: #BREAKING C-32A taking off from Washington D.C with a VIP tag and callsign "Venus91" minutes ago may be carrying @FLOTUS to an unknown location. Again, this is unconfirmed but this is the aircraft the first lady uses. #trump #putin #iran #eu #israel #securitycouncil pic.twitter.com/6qnm6qtj3S — Tribunal Report ⚖ (@TribunalReport) July 2, 2019

The New York Post reports:

Vice President Mike Pence’s airplane was called back to Washington and a scheduled event in New Hampshire was canceled over an unspecified emergency, according to a report.

His plane was expected to land in Manchester around 11:30 a.m. when he was called back to DC.