REPORT: Air Force One ‘escorting’ Pence plane back to DC — FLOTUS departs for ‘unknown location’?

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence are — perhaps coincidentally — cancelling their plans today.
“#BREAKING,” KANN correspondent Amachai Stein tweeted this morning. “Putin cancelling his plans for today. The Kremlin says he will be meeting with his defence minister very urgently.”
Journalist Bryan MacDonald claims Putin’s change of plans comes after 14 Russian sailors died “on a secretive deep sea submersible vessel.”
Meanwhile, Vice President Pence was en route to New Hampshire when his plane was turned around and headed back to Washington, DC.
The New York Post reports:
Vice President Mike Pence’s airplane was called back to Washington and a scheduled event in New Hampshire was canceled over an unspecified emergency, according to a report.
His plane was expected to land in Manchester around 11:30 a.m. when he was called back to DC.