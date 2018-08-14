Report: After Assad Reportedly Gassed 1,000, Obama Didn’t Answer British Request For Response For THREE DAYS

A new book claims that in August 2013, when Syrian President Bashar al-Assad reportedly released sarin gas near Damascus, killing more than 1,000 adults and children, British Prime Minister David Cameron, on holiday in Cornwall, called former President Barack Obama to initiate an immediate response to the attack.

It allegedly took three days to get an answer.

Matters got worse from there, the book reports.

The series of events started with the sarin attack, which occurred on August 21. But it wasn't until August 24 that contact was made, according to the new book "Ten Days in August," authored by Anthony Seldon. Seldon posits that although Obama had already declared a "red line" for the U.S. would be crossed if Assad used chemical weapons, Obama proposed to Cameron a cruise missile attack, said it would have to be executed by August 26, but would not commit to such an action yet.