REPORT: Advertisers Were Expecting So Few Oscar Viewers, They’re Demanding Money-Back Guarantees

A report in the Hollywood news outlet Deadline claims that advertisers who have purchased slots during the Academy Awards are so concerned about audience numbers for Sunday night’s broadcast that they’re asking for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which puts on the show, to issue ratings thresholds guarantees.

The Academy is at the end of a year-long, failed effort to “update” the Oscars, which reportedly involved finding a more “relevant” host, adding new elements to the Oscars ceremony, potentially shortening the broadcast, and delivering some of the “less-interesting” awards during commercial breaks so as to focus the broadcast on awards the audience really wants to see.

Every effort was met with abject disaster. After failing to secure Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for the host slot, the Academy hired Kevin Hart, who was immediately discovered to have tweeted some “anti-gay” opinions years ago, making him the subject of Hollywood social justice scorn, which eventually forced him to withdraw from the gig. After unsuccessfully trying to woo him back using former Oscars host Ellen DeGeneres, the Oscars were forced to admit they could not find a host, leaving them without a big name draw on the marquee.

When the Academy tried to “hide” some awards for editing, cinematography, and live-action short film in the broadcast’s commercial breaks, members of the Academy objected, forcing the Academy to re-extend the broadcast to include the “boring” awards.

An effort to award an "audience favorite" movie with an Oscar also hit the skids rather quickly.