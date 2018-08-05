Report: Abortion Accounts for 61% of Black Deaths in America

Induced Abortion Is The Leading Cause Of Death In The United States And Accounts For A Disturbing 61 Percent Of Deaths Of African Americans, According To Researchers From The University Of North Carolina At Charlotte.

A report Thursday analyzed research using data from the latest year for which all the pertinent information is available (2009) and found that induced abortion was responsible for 1.152 million deaths, making it the number one cause of death in the U.S. at nearly twice the number of deaths from heart disease (599,413) and cancer (567,628).

While abortion accounted for nearly a third of all U.S. deaths in 2009 (32.1 percent), more troubling still, it made up 61.1 percent of African American deaths, according to the studypublished in the Open Journal of Preventive Medicine (June 2016).

The ongoing disparity of black deaths through abortion has led one leading black pastor to recently decry the “black genocide” taking place in the United States at the hands of the abortion industry.- READ MORE

