Report: A Group of 400 Former U.S. Intelligence Officials Are Investigating ‘Blatant’ Election Fraud

A loose “network” of about 400 former investigators and intelligence operatives from the FBI, CIA, NSA, and several other agencies are investigating the 2020 election to determine if there was any election fraud, according to an exclusive story in The Epoch Times.

A former CIA intelligence officer-turned private agent for a “strategic planning, technologies and foreign and domestic” group under President George H.W. Bush says he’s been a part of a network of such investigators since 2014 but the group is increasing in size because of the shady antics surrounding the 2020 presidential election results.

Robert Caron told The Epoch Times that the election fraud was so in-your-face that he was impelled to activate the group to investigate it.

“After numerous reports of irregularities in the 2020 election, the investigation network expanded. Many have focused on investigating the election, according to Caron, who said most are volunteering, while some are getting paid for the inquiry. He said that as far as he knows, the size of the network is “way over 400” and that each member of the network sees obvious election fraud based on their own observations. “The fraud was so massive and so blatant, despite what the mainstream media said, that we need to get this information out to the public,” said Caron. “That’s why more and more people from the intelligence community and law enforcement are coming out, which is unheard of.” […] Caron said that the network includes former intelligence officers, analysts, operatives, military, law enforcement, and judiciary from the FBI, CIA, Military Intelligence, DIA, and National Security Agency (NSA), among others, as well as many former intelligence officers in other countries.”

It’s unclear what the group can chase down at this point. The deadline to approve the presidential contest is set for January 6. – READ MORE

