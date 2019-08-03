Report: A government watchdog referred former FBI Director James Comey for prosecution over leaks

Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz referred former FBI Director James Comey for prosecution, but the Department of Justice decided to hold off on doing so for now, according to a report by The Hill.

According to the story, Horowitz’s team referred Comey for possible prosecution for leaking classified FBI information to one of his friends after being fired in 2017, but while officials at the Department of Justice reportedly found the information “compelling” they didn’t think there was sufficient evidence of Comey’s criminal intent and are instead waiting for other ongoing investigations to pan out.

The investigation against Comey came about after it was reported in spring 2018 that he had leaked classified information to lawyer friend Daniel Richmond in a pair of memos documenting his 2017 interactions with President Trump before he was fired. Comey redacted information in one of the memos that he knew to be classified but passed the other along unredacted. After he left his job, the FBI deemed the second memo to be “confidential.”

The information, however, was sensitive enough to require that a “scrub team” be sent to Richmond’s office to ensure that all information had been sufficiently deleted, The Hill’s story notes. – READ MORE