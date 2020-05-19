Report: 6 of 7 ‘High-Risk’ Sex Offenders Freed in California Rearrested

Six of seven convicted sex offenders freed in Orange County, California, last month due to fears of the Chinese coronavirus crisis spreading in local jails have since been rearrested for violating their terms of release.

In April, as Breitbart News reported, “high risk” sex offenders Luis Joel Ramirez, James Franklin Bowling, Rudy William Grajeda Magdaleno, Calvin Curtis Coleman, Kyle Albert Winton, Jose Adrian Oregel, and Mario Ernesto Sandoval were authorized for release by Court Commissioner Joseph Dane despite the opposition of Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

A Mercury News report this month reveals that six of those seven sex offenders have been rearrested after their release. Law enforcement officials said the sex offenders violated their terms of release:

According to the DA’s office, most of the six accused of violating parole after their release either failed to adhere to their supervision or rendered their GPS units inoperable. As of Monday they remained behind bars, local jail records show.

“It comes as no surprise that these high-risk sex offenders continue to violate the law and do everything they can to avoid being tracked by law enforcement,” Spitzer said in a statement. “There is a concerted effort here in California and across the nation to open up the jailhouse doors and let dangerous criminals back into our streets without regard for the safety of the public which we are sworn to protect.” – READ MORE

