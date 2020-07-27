Report: 59 Shot, 3 Killed, over Weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

Fifty-nine people were shot, three fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Late Sunday night NBC 5 reported at least 49 people had been shot, two fatally. By Monday morning the Chicago Sun-Times reported nearly 60 shot with three fatalities.

NBC 5 noted that weekend shootings began Friday with a non-fatal incident just after 5 pm, when two individuals were shot while standing in a gas station parking lot “in the 800 block of West 59th Street.”

Less than 30 minutes later a 19-year-old was shot and left in serious condition while sitting on a porch on West Cullerton. The violence continued from there.

The Sun-Times reports the weekend’s last shooting–a fatal one–occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Monday morning.

On Tuesday, Mayor Lightfoot acknowledged President Trump would be sending in federal agents to help curtail the gun violence that has surged in Chicago throughout this year. But the Chicago Tribune reported Lightfoot made clear she will be ready to use the courts to stop the use of federal agents if she believes the Trump administration overreaches. – READ MORE

